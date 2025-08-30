Junto Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 501,433 Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 501,433 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,542,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, Director Dennis V. Arriola bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. This trade represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at $17,707,813.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%.Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

