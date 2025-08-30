Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Stock Holdings Cut by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,965 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 2.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Cardinal Health worth $100,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $16,037,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at $35,125,658.90. This trade represents a 31.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $148.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.04. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus set a $189.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

