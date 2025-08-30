Titleist Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $289.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $295.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.