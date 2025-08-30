Palogic Value Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Palogic Value Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,004 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up approximately 1.3% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shell Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

