57,684 Shares in KB Home $KBH Bought by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4,540.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after purchasing an additional 75,206 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 589.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

