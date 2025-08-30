GMT Capital Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

GMT Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Read Our Latest Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.