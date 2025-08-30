GMT Capital Corp Takes $569,000 Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Ciena by 66.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 9,162.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 4.1%

CIEN stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $559,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,770,552.11. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.