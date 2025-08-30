Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,853 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,592,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,853 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $151,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000.

DFAC stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

