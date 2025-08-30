Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 503 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total value of $84,102.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,321.84. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock worth $719,343,881. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SNOW opened at $238.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average of $185.91. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

