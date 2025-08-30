First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
SDVY opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.