Critical Comparison: Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sabine Royalty Trust and Kimbell Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbell Royalty 1 4 1 0 2.00

Kimbell Royalty has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Kimbell Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty is more favorable than Sabine Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sabine Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Kimbell Royalty pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Sabine Royalty Trust pays out 177.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimbell Royalty pays out -3,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

15.8% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Kimbell Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and Kimbell Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 94.85% 866.81% 819.46% Kimbell Royalty 10.67% 12.56% 6.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and Kimbell Royalty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust $83.17 million 13.01 $79.64 million $5.04 14.73 Kimbell Royalty $309.31 million 4.88 $12.32 million ($0.04) -349.48

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimbell Royalty. Kimbell Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabine Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Sabine Royalty Trust was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.