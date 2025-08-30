Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Datadog by 417.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 3.0%

Datadog stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.44.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $5,576,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,883,847.43. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,292,500.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,541,461.70. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,613,650 shares of company stock valued at $206,313,892. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

