Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $126.75 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

