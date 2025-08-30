Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 36,734 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 824.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

