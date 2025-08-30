Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 153,061 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,061 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

