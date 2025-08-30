Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 643 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 61.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

