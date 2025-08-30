Kodai Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Kodai Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,513 shares during the quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.24. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

