Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 410.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

