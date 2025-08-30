Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,486,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,785,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,400.77 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,496.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,417.46. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

