SRN Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

SRN Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 36.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,987,000 after buying an additional 45,136 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:MCO opened at $509.79 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

