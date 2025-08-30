Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 28,755 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of Qualys worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,849,000 after acquiring an additional 173,512 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 464,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,393,000 after acquiring an additional 115,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.34. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $418,718.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,340.74. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $25,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,557.04. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,223 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,452. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

