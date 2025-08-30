Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,733 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 997,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $97,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 987,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

