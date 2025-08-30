Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 233,609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $124,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB opened at $30.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.