iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Position Trimmed by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $62.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

