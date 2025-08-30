Centric Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 7,015 iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

