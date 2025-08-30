Texas Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Texas Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $92.24 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

