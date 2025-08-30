5,000 Shares in Ferrari N.V. $RACE Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Ferrari by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSE:RACE opened at $477.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Ferrari N.V. has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $519.10.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.33.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

