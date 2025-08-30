Centric Wealth Management Sells 5,834 Shares of Hull Tactical US ETF $HTUS

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTUS opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

