Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,212 shares during the period. Maplebear accounts for about 1.3% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.64% of Maplebear worth $66,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,559 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $105,108,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,426 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $52,333,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $48,639,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,320. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CART shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Further Reading

