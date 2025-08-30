DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys 71,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for about 1.6% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 819.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,725.21. This represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 13,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,566.20. The trade was a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 20.51%.The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

