Alvotech $ALVO Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,359 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Alvotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alvotech by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Alvotech Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ALVO opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.11. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alvotech ( NASDAQ:ALVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.51 million. Alvotech had a net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alvotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alvotech from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alvotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALVO

Alvotech Profile

(Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.