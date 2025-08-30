DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $19.44 Million Stock Holdings in Merus N.V. $MRUS

DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Merus makes up approximately 5.5% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Merus by 2,153.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Merus by 955.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 target price on Merus in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upgraded Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS opened at $65.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. Merus N.V. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

