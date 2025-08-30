Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in OPKO Health, Inc. $OPK

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,717,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.60% of OPKO Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $891,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 214,676,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,372,911.36. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

OPKO Health Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.74 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

