Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $44,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,416,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after acquiring an additional 427,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,530,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,314,000 after acquiring an additional 285,617 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,207,671. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.1%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $350.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.