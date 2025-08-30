Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Texas Bank & Trust Co

Texas Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,966 shares of company stock worth $9,858,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $773.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

