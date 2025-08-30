WPG Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,465,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 580.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 232,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 198,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reddit from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $15,482,700.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,133 shares in the company, valued at $67,966,251.85. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,777 shares of company stock worth $78,225,996 in the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $225.28 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $253.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

