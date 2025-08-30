293 Shares in Moody’s Corporation $MCO Purchased by WPG Advisers LLC

WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tema Etfs LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 145.5% during the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 62.2% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $17,104,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $509.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.37. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,619.90. The trade was a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,385 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

