WPG Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,782,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.



iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

