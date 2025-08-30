DTE Energy Company $DTE Stock Holdings Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,979,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,341,000 after buying an additional 512,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,978,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,689 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $136.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $142.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

