Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,275,000 after buying an additional 1,558,409 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after buying an additional 1,316,484 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,861,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,478,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.