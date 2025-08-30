B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926,901 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,801,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,919,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,760,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.76. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.98 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

