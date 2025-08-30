State of Wyoming Has $530,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

State of Wyoming lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Corning were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Corning by 151.7% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $67.03 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

