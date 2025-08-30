Public Storage $PSA Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.62.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.0%

PSA stock opened at $294.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 130.86%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.