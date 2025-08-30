B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

