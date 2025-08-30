State of Wyoming Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,068 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Gannett were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 6.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Price Performance

Gannett stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $603.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.62. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

About Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.13 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

