State of Wyoming Has $527,000 Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $BSM

State of Wyoming lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 370.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,158 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 500.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 596,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 497,457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $4,876,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $4,428,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,861,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,429,000 after buying an additional 260,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 61.21% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $159.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $252,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,472,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,768,532.93. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 122,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,992. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

