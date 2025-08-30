State of Wyoming Cuts Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. $INSE

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. State of Wyoming owned approximately 0.28% of Inspired Entertainment worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% during the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 173.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 470,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

