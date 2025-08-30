State of Wyoming Raises Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NU were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $221,317,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NU by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,856,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NU opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NU. Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.
Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
