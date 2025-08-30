State of Wyoming Has $605,000 Stake in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 465.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 340,658 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 58.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 487,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 401.0% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Super Group has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

