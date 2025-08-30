Financial Comparison: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) & Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Commerce Bancshares and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 0 7 0 0 2.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 0.00

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $68.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 26.37% 16.01% 1.74% Ohio Valley Banc 14.81% 8.95% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Ohio Valley Banc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $2.09 billion 3.96 $526.33 million $4.20 14.75 Ohio Valley Banc $88.93 million 1.96 $11.00 million $2.94 12.59

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Ohio Valley Banc on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; retail branch network; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, home equity loans, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machines (ATMs), consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation, commercial property, and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.

